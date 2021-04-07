Police issue a dozen charges following large gatherings

Article content

Brantford police said Wednesday they issued a dozen charges for ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions imposed by the province.

The charges follow an April 2 gathering outside John Noble Home on Mount Pleasant Street and an anti-lockdown gathering on April 3 that drew more than 1,000 people to a plaza at 195 Henry St.

Brantford police monitored both events.

“Organizers have been identified by officers and 12 breaches of the Provincial Reopening Act were issued,” a police spokesperson said.

Under emergency orders issued by the province, gatherings of more than five people are not permitted. Police declined to name those charged.

Police said the their investigation is continuing and there could be more charges.