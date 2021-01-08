Police investigating Eddy Avenue drive-by shooting

Article content

Brantford police are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a vehicle parked in a driveway on Eddy Avenue.

Police said they responded to a 911 call just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. No one was hurt.

The shots were fired from a white sedan that was last seen heading eastbound on Eddy, police said. The vehicle’s make and model are unknown.

Police said a description of suspects isn’t yet available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251 .