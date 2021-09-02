Police investigate shooting on Six Nations

Article content

Police on Six Nations of the Grand River said Thursday afternoon they are investigating a shooting on Mohawk Road.

“There is no danger to the public,” police said in a news release, adding that the shooting “appears to be a targeted incident.”

Police closed Mohawk Road, Third and Fourth Line roads/

Six Nations police said they asked for help from Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Six Nations police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.