Police conclude investigation into last week's death downtown
A death that occurred near a downtown Brantford construction site is not suspicious, police said.
An investigation into the death has been concluded and next-of-kin have been notified, a Brantford police spokesperson said Tuesday.
Police provided assistance to the coroner’s office and the Ministry of Labour concerning the death near the One Wellington project, a eight-storey condo building.
No further information about the death will be released, the spokesperson said.
Two ministry investigators attended the scene.
A ministry spokesperson on Monday said the death was not work-related.
