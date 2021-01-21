Police blotter: Drugs, thefts and nails in Brant County

Article content
Drug possession
A 36-year-old Brantford man faces drug charges after being pulled over at about 11 a.m. Tuesday on Green Lane in Paris by Brant OPP.
The man is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving while prohibited and breach of probation.
Police said they seized methamphetamine and opiods.
Break and enter
Brant OPP are investigating the theft of about $70,000 worth of tools from a detached garage on German School Road between 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 1 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The tools stolen include Makita, Rigid, DeWalt and Hilti brands. Kremlin brand spray equipment also was stolen.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Mischief
Brant OPP are asking for the public’s help after receiving a call Sunday afternoon from a Bishopsgate Road resident who found nails poured across the end of the home’s driveway.