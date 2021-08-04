Police ask for help locating city teen
Brantford police are asking for help locating a 19-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her Conklin Drive home in the early morning of Aug. 4.
Police described Kimberley Bezkorow as Caucasian-Asian, about five-foot-two, with an average build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
She likely was wearing bright pants and a T-shirt, police said.
Police said they are concerned for the teen’s well-being.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 519-756-7050.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251 .