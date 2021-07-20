UPDATE: Brantford police say man reported missing earlier today has been found

Expositor staff
Jul 20, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A 39-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier on Tuesday has been safely located, Brantford police say.

Police thanked the community and the media for helping to locate the man whose last contact with family prior to being reported missing had been by way of text message on July 17.

