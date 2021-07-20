UPDATE: Brantford police say man reported missing earlier today has been found
Article content
A 39-year-old man who had been reported missing earlier on Tuesday has been safely located, Brantford police say.
Police thanked the community and the media for helping to locate the man whose last contact with family prior to being reported missing had been by way of text message on July 17.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
UPDATE: Brantford police say man reported missing earlier today has been found Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.