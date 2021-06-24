





Article content Eight men believed responsible for three shooting deaths in 2019 are all currently in custody, OPP and Brantford police investigators said at a joint news conference Thursday morning. “It has been a long road and we are not finished yet,” said Chief Supt. Kari Dart, commander of the OPP investigation and support bureau. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police announce multiple arrests in 2019 homicides Back to video “I want to stress that this highly successful joint investigation remains ongoing.” Brantford police and the OPP joined in an investigation called Project Grantham, which was created in response to the murder of Coby (Kareem) Carter, 22, of Hamilton on a Brantford street on July 8, 2019, and the subsequent shooting deaths of a Brantford couple in their home. Dorothy Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, were killed on July 18, 2019. Police on Thursday announced the April 26 arrest of Abdelaziz Faiz Ibrahim, 24, of Hamilton, who is charged with the first-degree murder in Carter’s death.

Article content And they updated a list of six men charged in the deaths of Reynolds and Van Every. Each charged with two counts of first-degree murder are: Nathan Howes, 31, of Brantford; Salloum Jassem, 32, of Brant County; Malik Mbuyi, 20, and Thomy Baez-Eusebio, 23, both of Toronto; Dylan Alridge, 24, of North York, Ont.; and Terrell Philbert, 22, York, Ont. They are also charged, according to court documents, with conspiracy to murder Roger Van Every, the son of the dead couple. A seventh man, Kareem Tamir Zedan, 23, of Pickering, Ont., was charged In March 2020 with two counts of first-degree murder. But, on April 23, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the case. Zedan was not the shooter, court was told. Police said the shootings were not random and the couple were not the intended targets. Police also revealed no connection between the two homicides. “The homicides all occurred within 10 days so our resources were focused to streamline the investigation,” said OPP Det. Insp. Randy Gaynor. On April 23, Justice Gethin Edward sentenced Zedan, the only person to be convicted so far. The shootings of the couple was a “botched contract killing,” said the judge. “This was a cold-blooded contract killing perpetuated on a completely innocent couple.” With three homicides in the space of 10 days, Brantford police set up Project Grantham to investigate the shootings and two months later announced they would work jointly with the OPP.

Article content It was eight months before Zedan, the first person to be arrested in the case, was picked up in Thunder Bay, Ont., and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill Roger Van Every. Six months later, Howes and Mbuyi of Toronto were arrested. After Zedan’s sentencing more arrests followed. On April 26, Baez-Eusebio, Philbert and Alridge were arrested in connection with the Reynolds-Van Every deaths and Ibrahim was arrested and charged with the Carter homicide. On June 21, Jassem was arrested. In 2017, Salloum Jassem and Jassem Jassem were charged with an assault in Niagara Falls, Ont. When police went into a Mississauga home to arrest Jassem Jassem, they also found street drugs. In 2018, Jassem Jassem and Roger Van Every were arrested together in a major drug raid in Jerseyville for which Jassem Jassem eventually took responsibility and was sentenced in Brampton, Ont.. In May 2020, York Regional Police arrested Seif Jassem and Salloum Jassem in connection with a murder and a series of crimes involving tow trucks. When he was 18, Philbert was arrested in Toronto and charged with numerous drug and weapons offences. In March 2020, Ibrahim and a Toronto man were each charged with first-degree murder in death of a Toronto tow truck driver. Dart said the length of time to make the most recent arrests reflects a “very thorough and thoughtful investigation. “The murders occurred in 2019 and we became very laser-focused in our mandate,” she said. “But, for us to properly investigate, it does take time.”

Article content In 2018, after the younger Van Every had been charged in a Jerseyville drug raid, his parents each pledged $3,000 in bail and agreed to act as his sureties. After Jassem Jassesm took the responsibility for the fentanyl and cocaine seized in the raid, the younger Van Every was released from jail in January 2020. The following month, he and another man were charged in a triple shooting at a Brantford motel that left Brantford’s Jason David Kossatz, 42, dead and two others injured, one of them seriously. Roger Van Every, 37, remains in custody. He and his co-accused, Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 23, of the Hamilton area, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. They have been committed for trial in the Superior Court of Justice. “Obviously, there are a lot of people charged in this investigation,” said Brantford police Insp. Kevin Reeder. “I’ve been here 20 or 21 years and I don’t recall seeing this many charges under one incident. We’ve worked hard to ensure everyone involved in it was held accountable.” The officers all extended their sympathy to the families and friends of the victims. And Reeder thanked the men and women of the two police services for their “dedication and personal sacrifices (made) in order to bring a resolution to these homicides.” “Project Grantham is an excellent example of the important teamwork between law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe.”

