Plasterer worked on thousands of local homes

Dan Welsby left his mark in homes across Brantford and the wider region.

An old-style plasterer, Welsby, who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 80, was a bridge from the days when horsehair was worked into wall and ceiling coatings to the finishes of today. He was a plasterer for 54 years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Rich Welsby, who trained with his father, says he can recognize his father’s moulds.

“I often go into houses to do renovation work on water damage and look up and say, ‘Oh, my dad did this!'”

Welsby says his dad’s crew worked on thousands of homes around Brantford but his biggest project was about 30 years ago: the Sanderson Centre’s ceiling. The downtown performing arts centre, which dates back to 1919, was purchased by the city in 1985 when it was known as the Capitol Theatre.

“The city had probably looked at the ceiling from the ground and could see it needed repair but it didn’t look that bad,” says Welsby.

But it was bad, with the damaged ornate ceiling held together with pencil rods and tie-wire.