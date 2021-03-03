Planning tribunal approves Paris subdivision

Article content

A plan that will turn the former Paris Grand Golf and Country Club into a subdivision has been approved by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The tribunal, which adjudicates land use issues, endorsed the Paris Grand Subdivision, which will see 747 houses built on the 61-hectare property that once featured an 18-hole golf course. Phase one of the proposal calls for construction of up to 125 homes.

“In 2018, Paris Grand Estates Inc., brought forward revisions to their development proposal for council’s consideration,” Mayor David Bailey said in a statement Wednesday. “As a council, we clearly heard the concerns from Paris residents regarding the ongoing development of the community and we were not prepared to accept the changes without properly addressing the community’s concerns.”

The developer, Paris Grand Estates Inc., took the issue to the tribunal, which issued a decision Feb. 4. The tribunal found that the proposed development is within the “urban settlement area boundary” for Paris and is in compliance with the county’s official plan.