A Brantford man whose name is synonymous with basketball in the city has died.

Paul Mitchell died Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by a family member.

Paul Mitchell helped build basketball in Brantford

In 1956, Mr. Mitchell, with Rev. Harvey Roach, co-founded the Catholic Youth Organization basketball program, which continues today.

The Paul Mitchell Invitational Basketball Tournament, one of the oldest and most prestigious boys basketball competitions in Canada, is named for him.

Mr. Mitchell was inducted into the Brantford Sports Hall of Recognition in 1993.

According to the sports hall’s website, Mr. Mitchell learned to play basketball at the Brantford YMCA at the young age of seven.

He was a basketball referee for 36 years and the head of the local referee association for more than 20 years. He served on the executive of the Ontario Association of Basketball Officials for 12 years, including one term as president from 1980-1982.

He also was a member since its inception of the Canadian Association of Basketball Officials and served on the international equivalent of the organization for 20 years.

The Canadian association awarded Mitchell with the J.A. (Wink) Willox Award of Merit in 1991 for his contributions to the sport and its officiating.

In 2015, at age 83, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Volunteerism, which was created by a local committee to recognize unsung heroes in the community.

Born and raised in Brantford, Mr. Mitchell attended St. Basil’s Elementary School and Brantford Catholic High School, which was the predecessor of St. John’s College.

He was a municipal assessor with the city for 18 years and the province for 23 years.

He and wife, Cathy, have three daughters, who all participated in the CYO basketball program.