Paris Lions fundraiser benefits health hub

A Paris Lions Club fundraiser will benefit the new Brant community health hub under construction in Paris.

The club said proceeds from its Catch the Ace online draw will go to the hub, which will offer a range of health-care and social services under one roof, including family physicians, community support agencies and a pharmacy.

To buy tickets, visit parislionscatchtheace.ca.

The first draw is May 18 with weekly draws to follow every Tuesday until the ace of spades is drawn.