Paris fair gets provincial funding boost
Organizers of the Paris Fair have received a much-needed $134,500 boost from the provincial government.
“We’re overjoyed,” Cheryl Muir, manager of the Paris Agricultural Society, said Wednesday. “This is a huge help and just what we needed to help cover our extra costs like extra security and cleaning that are directly related to COVID-19.
“I was so happy I cried tears of joy when I got the call about the grant.”
The funding comes from the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. The government is providing $43 million to support 439 festivals and events through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program.
Other local events to receive funding include: Paris Drinks Fest Patio Party, $45,729; Brantford Lives; $30,000; Norfolk Concert Connection; $162,500 and Norfolk County Fair, $50,000.
Paris Fair officials had earlier announced that this year’s fair would go ahead. But planning for the event, in light of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing as are refinements to the program.
Muir said Wednesday that a demolition derby will be held. The fair will also feature a mini-rod tractor pull and a reptile show.
People are being encouraged to visit the fair’s website at www.parisfairgrounds.com/ for updates. As well, those interested in attending the fair are urged to purchase tickets in advance and online.
When purchasing tickets in advance, people will have an add-on option of booking a reservation to a special event at the fair like the demolition derby. Booking ahead is important because capacity limits are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, Muir said the baby show and the headliner concert have been cancelled for this year because of COVID-19, the costs of putting on a concert and capacity limits.
Meanwhile, plans for the Burford Fair on the Thanksgiving weekend are firming up.
Organizers are planning a two-day fair to be held on Oct. 9 and 10 instead of an event that ran for the entire Thanksgiving long weekend.
The event will feature a demolition derby on Oct. 9 and organizers are hoping to arrange for a midway. There will be some children’s activities and organizers are also working on a special attraction on Sunday.
Organizers are planning to provide Burford Fall Fair updates on the fair website at www.burfordfair.ca/ in the near future.
