Paris Beer Co. introduces a new greeter

As well, Janus can detect if a mask is not being worn or is being worn improperly. If there is no mask, Janus will say: “Please wear a mask.”

If the customer’s temperature is above the threshold, Janus will ask the customer to “please wait for assistance from a staff member.” The staff member then will decide whether to admit the customer.

Created by Brantford’s Solutions In Motion to deal with COVID-19 public health guidelines, the gadget instantly monitors body temperature. If a customer’s readings are below 37 C (99 F), Janus will say: “Welcome to the Paris Beer Company.”

Janus, a nifty temperature and mask detection device, will be used at the entrance of the company’s retail operation at Wincey Mills in Paris. The device is named after the Roman god of doors and gates.

PARIS A new greeter rooted in ancient Roman mythology will welcome visitors to the Paris Beer Co. when the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

The use of the technology aims to help the brewery as it expands its seating capacity and retail bottle shop.

The company said it isn’t looking to replace the human touch but sees an opportunity to use technology to help in challenging times.

“This is a tough time to be in the hospitality, restaurant or retail business and COVID is making everything so inhospitable,” said venue manager Jennifer Von Schleinitz.

“We need to be uber safe and manage all these new pandemic-related protocols and there is a lot of pressure. Janus helps to relieve some of that pressure by letting our customers know we care and are doing our due diligence. And, so far, most people seem to have fun with Janus.”

The company is looking to create Paris’s first taproom brewery where products can be sampled with food and entertainment. To learn more about the company visit www.parisbrewing.com .

Based in Brantford, Solutions In Motion provides GPS tracking hardware and mobile application software for business and residential customers across North America. It has been in business for the 17 years and has 15 employees.

Developed in response to COVID-19 protocols, Janus is being offered for rent through the company’s dealer network.

“The feedback we are getting from our restaurant clients about Janus has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Vince Poloniato, president of Solutions in Motion. “Customers are comfortable with Janus and ultimately like that this technology is there and being used to help ensure a safe environment in the restaurant.”

The device stores no personal information and meets all privacy guidelines, a company spokesperson said.

For more information about Janus go to www.trackem.com/pages/janus

