Paramedics responding to more calls
Article content
Brant/Brantford paramedics and the Brant Community Healthcare System say they are experiencing a high demand for service.
Advertisement
Article content
“Paramedics are ready to serve the community (but) please remember that we have a limited number of resources available,” Russell King, chief of paramedic services, said in a statement. “When all ambulances are in use, it makes it more challenging to respond to critical incidents.”
Paramedics responding to more calls Back to video
The increased demand is noted in a report prepared by King for the joint city-county paramedics committee, which meets Sept. 15. The report says call volumes are increasing largely because COVID-19 restrictions have eased.
“People have resumed more of their normal activities, thereby increasing the likelihood of contracting illness or sustaining injury,” King said in his report. “In addition, it is postulated that people were hesitant to request an ambulance during previous lockdown periods due to concerns of contracting COVID-19, and are now less hesitant to do so as restrictions are eased.”
According to the report, calls for service are at record levels. Figures included in the report show paramedics responded to 2,358 calls in August, up from 2,265 for the same month in 2020 and 2,193 in August 2019.
King said paramedics continue to help with COVID-19 testing in congregate settings, including long-term care and retirement homes. As well, paramedics are helping with testing centres and swabbing for emergency services.
Health officials say anyone experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency, such as chest pain, choking, difficulty speaking, poisoning, sudden intense pain, severe burns, or experiencing weakness or numbness on one side of the body, should immediately call 911.
Advertisement
Article content
Residents also can call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or TTY at 1-866-797-0007 for medial advice.
Meanwhile, the healthcare system, which operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent care centre in Paris. is reminding residents that it is safe to visit its facilities to receive care.
“Please do not delay care if you need it,” said David McNeil, BCHS president and CEO. “We’re here for you and are taking every possible precaution to keep patients safe.”
The emergency room at BGH is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Willett is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
For information about BCHS services visit www.bchsys.org .
Anyone looking for local walk-in medical clinics can visit www.hnhbhealthline.ca/listservicesdetailed.aspx?id=10072®ion=Brant .
And residents looking for a family doctor can visit www.bchsys.org/en/patients-and-visitors/finding-a-doctor.aspx.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall