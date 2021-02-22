Paramedics put focus on heart health
Article content
Local paramedics have good news for residents with heart conditions.
Your chances of surviving a heart attack are much improved thanks to the equipment used by paramedics and their expertise in quickly assessing the severity of the attack.
Paramedics put focus on heart health Back to video
“We like to use the phrase ‘time is muscle,’” said Hillary Henderson, a 20-year-veteran of the Brant Brantford Paramedic Service. “The longer the heart attack lasts, the more damage there is to the heart muscle.
“The sooner we can get you to definitive care to break up or remove the clot, the less damage there is to the heart.”
The piece of equipment at the centre of care is called a heart monitor.
Its value was demonstrated by a recent emergency call taken by paramedics Brianna Brick and Emily McHugh, who were dispatched to help a resident experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath.
The paramedics asked the patient, who was sweating profusely, the location of her pain and its severity. They also checked her vital signs, and got blood pressure and oxygen readings, said Henderson, unit steward for OPSEU, Local 256, which represents Brant Brantford paramedics.
Advertisement
Article content
Electrodes were placed on the patient’s chest enabling paramedics to see her heart from 12 different angles.
“Before the monitor was able to print out the ECG (electrocardiogram), Brick was on the phone to Hamilton General Hospital’s heart investigation unit to request a direct from home acceptance for an emergency angiogram,” Henderson said. “McHugh did a second ECG, this time viewing 15 angles of the heart ….
“Within 10 minutes of arriving at the patient’s house, they were able to determine the patient was having a visible heart attack and, as a result, they were on their way to Hamilton General.”
Henderson said that, without the heart monitor information, the paramedics would have had to take the patient to Brantford General Hospital to be assessed.
“On average, going directly to Hamilton saves about 30 to 40 minutes in us getting patients to the gold standard for care,” she said. “It’s a huge benefit to our community that we’re able to do this.”
Paramedics have a number of diagnostic tools that enable them to decide on the best care possible for patients, said Henderson, noting that, using those tools, paramedics transported 51 patients directly to Hamilton in 2020.
Henderson shared the statistics to bring attention to cardiovascular health during February, which is Heart Month.
“We want people to have a better understanding of what we can do and also help them to do more for themselves by recognizing the signs of a heart attack and knowing what to do if they experience any of them.”
Advertisement
Article content
Signs of a heart attack include: chest pain/discomfort, sweating; upper body pain in the neck, jaw, shoulders, arms and back; nausea; shortness of breath; and light headedness, according to the Heart and Stroke website at www.heartandstroke.ca. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should call 911.
Meanwhile, those looking to improve their heart health can incorporate a number of lifestyle changes, including exercise, quitting or cutting down on smoking and adding heart healthy food into their diet, including fresh fruits and vegetables.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall