Pandemic pushes more health-care employees onto Sunshine List

Lukich said COVID-19 pressures causing increased workloads, additional responsibilities and overtime during the pandemic also contributed to the increase in employees earning $100,000 or more in 2020, Lukich said.

“Like many hospitals across Ontario in 2020, Brant Community Healthcare System faced numerous unexpected circumstances that led to a large number of employees earning over $100,000,” said Alena Lukich, a BCHS spokesperson. “Many frontline health-care workers earned temporary pandemic pay – an additional $4 per hour – from April 24, 2020, to Aug. 13, 2020, under the Ontario governments temporary pandemic payment plan.”

The system’s list of employees paid over $100,000 grew to 222 in 2020, up from 128 in 2019.

Temporary pandemic pay and overtime related to COVID-19 helped push more employees onto the Brant Community Healthcare System’s Sunshine List, a hospital spokesperson says.

As well, there was an extra pay period – 27 instead of 26 – last year, which put 93 employees over the $100,000 mark, she said.

“BCHS has made strategic investments to ensure the best possible hospital care and services now, during COVID-19, and well into the future,” Lukich said. “Fair and equitable remuneration for our highly skilled employees is essential to our success and ensures a stronger local health care system.”

The health-care system operates Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris. It has 1,889 employees, not including physicians.

At the top of the list was David McNeil, BCHS’s president and CEO, who earned $373,303 in 2020. He was followed by Dr. Tom Szakacs, an infectious disease consultant, and Dr. Katherine Chorneyko, laboratory medical director, who each earned $326,955.

Dr. Eric Irvine, chief of emergency medicine, earned $276,432, while Dr. Ann Hall, a pathologist, earned $269,090.

Wendy Pomponio, who was vice-president of clinical programs and chief nurse executive when she left the BCHS in August 2019, received $243,771 in 2020.

Current vice-presidents Martin Ruaux and Laura Doherty were paid $227,711 and $207,825, respectively.

Tracy Davis, a registered nurse, earned $200,278 in 2020, while Erin Sleeth, chief human resources officer earned $171,355.

For a complete list visit www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure .

The Sunshine List was created by the Ontario Public Sector Disclosure Act, passed in 1996. It requires municipalities, school boards, hospitals, universities, colleges and many charities to disclose the names of those employees paid $100,000 a year or more.

When the first list was released 25 years ago it included the names of 4,576 people from across Ontario. The number of those on the list has increased steadily and reached 205,000 in 2020, up 23 per cent from 2019.

