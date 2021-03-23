Pandemic pay adds paramedics to Brant County's 'sunshine' list
Extra shifts, overtime and a pandemic-related pay hike put more paramedics on Brant County’s “sunshine” list of employees paid $100,000 or more in 2020.
“Paramedics received temporary pandemic pay, which resulted in an increase to their normal rate of pay during the period between April 24 and Aug.13, 2020,” said Brant CAO Michael Bradley. “This additional pay resulted in a number of these essential front-line health-care providers exceeding an annual salary of $100,000.
“The temporary pandemic pay program was initiated and funded by the province.”
Bradley said the program aimed to help front-line staff experiencing heightened risk during COVID-19 and to help maintain safe staffing levels and operations.
Hillary Henderson, chief unit steward for Brant Brantford Paramedics, said local paramedics worked overtime and took on extra shifts to help with COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes and other congregate setting last year. Many of the paramedics who made the sunshine list are just over the $100,000 threshold, she noted.
Paramedics are now lending their expertise to the vaccination rollout as the community continues to deal with COVID-19, Henderson said.
Brant County’s sunshine list grew to 77 employees in 2020 from 54 in 2019. The paramedic service accounts for about 40 names on the list.
At the top of the list is Bradley, who earned $194,769 last year, followed by Jyoti Zuidema, solicitor and corporate counsel, who earned $169,993.
Rob Walton, general manager of operations, made $168,970, while Robin Hewitt, general manager of corporate services earned $168,341, and Cindy Stevenson, general manager of community and protective services, made $157,982.
The province has been releasing the “sunshine” list under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act enacted by former Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris in 1996. All organizations that receive public funding from the province are required to report the names, positions and pay of those making more than $100,000.
The act applies to direct provincial employees, as well as to the broader public sector.
Following is a list of Brant County employees who earned $100,000 or more in 2020:
• Alex Davidson, director of environmental services, $131,960.
• Alexander Fairburn, advanced care paramedic, $109,189.
• Alison Newton, general manager of strategic initiatives, $149,033.
• Andrew Olivia, primary care paramedic, $105,250.
• Andrew Wood, primary care paramedic, $104,898.
• Brendan Dunlop, primary care paramedic, $100,041.
• Brett Palfreyman, primary care paramedic, $107,498.
• Brian Mcdonald, roads superintendent, $102,967.
• Brittany Maione, assistant county solicitor, $106,209.
• Brodie Johnson, primary care paramedic, $105,296.
• Christine Staley, manager of taxation and revenues, $102,983.
• Craig Deryk, advanced care paramedic, $110,891.
• Curtis Madden, primary care paramedic, $101,226.
• Darin Ayres, parks and facilities manager, $108,385.
• Darren Watson, deputy fire chief, $105,694.
• David Dungey, paramedic superintendent, $125,202.
• David Patterson, advanced care paramedic, $115,080.
• Don Cunningham, director of development engineering, $112,365.
• Geoff Hayman, fire chief, $130,411.
• Glen Cunnane, paramedic superintendent, $121,921.
• Gordon Worden, advanced care paramedic $111,934.
• Greg Demers, director of roads, $113,261.
• Greg Bergeron, supervisor of enforcement and regulatory services, $113,989.
• Heather Bailey, manager of accounting and budgets, $107,843.
• Heather Boyd, director of council services, clerk, $117,569.
• Heather Mifflin, director of finance, treasurer, $131,960.
• Hillary Henderson, advanced care paramedic, $116,189.
• James Rickert, director of business and technology solutions, $122,503.
• Jeff Macdonald, manager of business solutions, $112,365.
• Joseph Murphy, capital project manager, $112,093.
• Julie Caie, advanced care paramedic, $111,532.
• Karen Dropko, director of human resources, $114,113.
• Katherine Ballantyne, director of parks and facilities, $112,365.
• Kellie-Lyn Alves, advance care paramedic, $103,796.
• Kelly Bernstein, CEO, Brant Public Library, $138,082.
• Kevin Robinson, manager of operations and continuous improvement, $115,632.
• Kris Mcallister, roads superintendent, $102,967.
• Kristina Blaskovic, primary care paramedic, $100,311.
• Kyia Chopiak, advanced care paramedic, $112,952.
• Mark Eby, director of infrastructure services, $127,565.
• Mark Maxwell, project engineer, $112,365.
• Mark Schouten, advanced care paramedic, $104,052.
• Mark Smith, primary care paramedic, $104,450.
• Mathew Baetz, primary care paramedic, $104,450.
• Matthew D’Hondt, solid waste/wastewater operations, $112,365.
• Matthew Prystie, primary care paramedic, $103,034.
• Meghan Mackenzie, primary care paramedic, $103,034.
• Michael Biggin, water operations superintendent, $104,605.
• Michael Hobin, manager technology solutions, $112,365.
• Michael Polgar, paramedic superintendent, $133,617.
• Michael Silverthorne, primary care paramedic, $105,833.
• Michael Huggins, roads superintendent, $103,057.
• Michelle Faria, advanced care paramedic $118,626.
• Nathan Slagar, primary care paramedic, $102,300.
• Nathaniel Priestap, advanced care paramedic, $117,011.
• Neil Vanderpost, manager of operations and logistics, $123,801.
• Nicole Hogan, advanced care paramedic, $116,260.
• Nolan Girard, primary care paramedic, $100,773.
• Pam Duesling, general manager of development services, $139,943.
• Richard Weidhaas, chief building official, $106,126.
• Robert Mady, advanced care paramedic, $117,043.
• Russell King, chief, Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services, $149,202.
• Russell Press, director of economic development and tourism, $105,339.
• Sarah Leslie, paramedic superintendent, $102,018.
• Scott Mcdonald, roads superintendent, $104,395.
• Sharla Kokanie, paramedic superintendent, $111,953.
• Stephen Caie, advanced care paramedic, $104,014.
• Tanya Bray, primary care paramedic, $100,158.
• Todd Moreau, advanced care paramedic, $112,354.
• Vito Tuori, paramedic superintendent, $125,040.
• Warren Schween, advanced care paramedic, $102,212.
• Wayne Buckley, advanced care paramedic, $120,416.