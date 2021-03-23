Pandemic pay adds paramedics to Brant County's 'sunshine' list

Article content

Extra shifts, overtime and a pandemic-related pay hike put more paramedics on Brant County’s “sunshine” list of employees paid $100,000 or more in 2020.

“Paramedics received temporary pandemic pay, which resulted in an increase to their normal rate of pay during the period between April 24 and Aug.13, 2020,” said Brant CAO Michael Bradley. “This additional pay resulted in a number of these essential front-line health-care providers exceeding an annual salary of $100,000.

“The temporary pandemic pay program was initiated and funded by the province.”

Bradley said the program aimed to help front-line staff experiencing heightened risk during COVID-19 and to help maintain safe staffing levels and operations.

Hillary Henderson, chief unit steward for Brant Brantford Paramedics, said local paramedics worked overtime and took on extra shifts to help with COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes and other congregate setting last year. Many of the paramedics who made the sunshine list are just over the $100,000 threshold, she noted.