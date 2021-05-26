Pandemic anniversary celebration: tears and 'goosebumps'
PARIS Staff at Telfer Place in Paris “went all out” to help a couple celebrate a couple of milestones.
Kurt and Rika Reichstein were downhearted when told they couldn’t have a luncheon together to mark their 59th wedding anniversary due to pandemic restrictions at the Grand River Street nursing home where Kurt has been a resident for the last four years.
“We couldn’t have lunch together and I couldn’t bring food, but the staff still went all out,” said Rika.
When Telfer Place executive director Darlene Barber and the management team learned it was also Rika’s 79th birthday, they brainstormed how to create a memorable occasion.
“Rika reached out and told me she wanted to have a lunch with Kurt but the rules mean she’s not allowed to have her mask off around him,” said Barber.
“So. we came up with a plan.”
Barber and her team put two chairs under a pergola, draped in sheer curtains. They planted flowers along a walkway. They got a bouquet for Rika and a matching boutonniere for Kurt. And they played a favourite song – What a Wonderful World – as Rika walked toward her husband.
“Her favourite flowers are lilacs. So, Kurt had one of the staff clip some lilacs off our nearby tree and he gave her a card and a big basket of lilacs,” said Barber. “It was very romantic and she cried.”
Abigail Davis, a program aide, played her violin.
After a peppy version of Happy Birthday, Davis serenaded the couple for about 30 minutes.
Because the rules allowed for Kurt to remove his mask, he got to enjoy a glass of wine and a cigar.
“There are so many restrictions right now, but we’ve been doing our best to find creative ways to make events that would seem quite dismal into something beautiful,” said Barber. “Even though they couldn’t have a meal together, we spruced up what they could have together and it gave us all goosebumps.”
For the Reichsteins, the event made their pandemic anniversary “very special,” said Rika.
“They all went above and beyond what they had to do,” she said of Telfer Place staff.
“But they do the best they can with what they have and they’d do even better if our government would give them more staff and more money,” she said.
“There’s a lot of negativity in the world right now and the good these places do needs to be shared. They’re very kind.”
