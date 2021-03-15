





Article content On March 17, 2020, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. This is one in a series of articles looking back on an extraordinary year. Pressures faced by farmers have been intensified by COVID-19, says Stephen Berta. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pandemic adds to pressure for farmers Back to video “We’ve all had more stress than we’ve ever had,” said Berta, of the family-run Elberta Farms County Market on Governors Road East in Brant County. “We’re family and we’re in business together and that’s stressful enough. COVID-19 kind of amplified all of that, added another level.” Financial worries, concerns about produce supply and whether to remain open weighed heavily on the minds of Berta, his brothers, Andrew and Michael, and their mother, Elizabeth. Everywhere they looked, they could see the worry caused by COVID-19. “Looking into the eyes of others was like looking into a mirror,” Berta said. “You could see the stress in their eyes.

Article content “We deal with a lot of local farmers worried about having an outbreak and having to shut down.” The first thing the Bertas did was decide to continue to operate. Then they had to figure out the next steps, which resulted in closing the retail outlet to customers and offering curbside pickup. Later, when they decided to open the doors to customers, physical distancing measures were introduced. “One of the things that we really pushed early on was community. That’s very important to us,” Berta said. “All things considered, we were doing reasonably well. “But we knew there were others who weren’t as fortunate. He said the family donated more than usual to the Brantford food bank. Berta said that maintaining the core principles of community, family, farm helped weather difficult times. Stress, anxiety and the mental well-being of farmers became topics of concern even before COVID-19 swept the world with a couple of local organizations taking action. The Brant Haldimand Norfolk of the Canadian Mental Health Association is launching mental-health awareness training for farmers and the agricultural community. Developed at the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph, In the Know is a mental-wellness program made available through a partnership with the university, Ontario Federation of Agriculture and CMHA Ontario. It is being delivered online until public health measures ease. Developed by Andria Jones-Bitton, an associate professor at the veterinary college, and Briana Hagen, a post-doctoral student, In The Know seeks to encourage farmers to seek help.

Article content “Farmers face a wide range of occupational stressors,” Jones-Bitton said. “Some of those have been around for centuries, like weather, a demanding workload and finances. “Th research we’ve done has also shown there are newer stressors.” She said vilification of agriculture has a big impact on farmers, as does intense pressure of wanting to preserve a family farm legacy. Previous research has shown farmers experience higher rates of psychological distress and mental-health concerns than the general population, said Jones-Britton, adding that there also is lack of accessibility to supports, as well as a stigma surrounding mental health in the agricultural community. Meanwhile, the Brant County Federation of Agricultural recently held a two-session workshop called Farming Resilience: When Stress is more than a Season with Lesley Kelly, a Saskatchewan farmer, blogger, presenter and agriculture advocate. As part of her presentation, Kelly shared how her extended family managed their farm. She encouraged farmers to make themselves a priority, take breaks to recover and recharge, engage in physical exercise, have positive social interactions and remember to laugh. She also urged farmers to seek professional help if necessary. The local CMHA branch can be reached at 519-752-2998 or online at: bhn.cmha.ca/ . Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

