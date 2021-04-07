Article content

More than 80 workers employed by the agency that co-ordinates health care in Brant, Haldimand, Hamilton and Niagara were paid $100,000 or more in 2020.

Figures made available through the public salary disclosure show 83 people at the Local Health Integration Network made the organization’s so-call Sunshine List. The LHIN had 81 employees on the list in 2019 and 72 in 2018.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Over 80 LHIN workers on Sunshine List Back to video

At the top of the list with a salary of $300,051 is Donna Cripps, the former CEO, who, in 2019 was seconded to work at Ontario Health to lead the transition of LHINs to home and community care support services within the province’s health-care system. Cripps is continuing in that role and at the same time served as Ontario Health’s transitional lead for the central region, leading the local COVID-19 response since March 2020.

Under the secondment agreement, Cripps continued to be an employee of the local LHIN.

Cripps was followed by Jennifer Everson, physician lead, clinical health systems transformation, who was paid $287,774 in 2020; Cynthia Ward, vice-president of resource stewardship and chief financial officer, $216,5808; Emily Christoffersen, vice-president, commissioning, performance and accountability, $188,259; Martina Rozsa, vice-president of home and community care, $230,082; Miranda Ingribelli, vice-president of people and talent management, $213,787; Tricia McGivern, director of operations and transformation, $169,024; Lisa Rudy, director, patient care, $145,746; Katherine Brown, director, patient care, $165,646; and Andrew Szazs, director of information systems and technology at $159,080.