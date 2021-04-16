Outbreaks declared at transit terminal and food centre

Article content

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared at the Brantford Transit Terminal and Brant Food Centre.

The outbreaks were announced by the Brant County Health Unit and city officials on Friday.

Four employees at the transit terminal and two employees at Brant Food Centre have tested positive.

“At this time, public health officials believe transit users would be at low-risk of transmission resulting from this outbreak,” a spokesperson for the city said Friday. “Public Health has also determined Brantford Transit is following proper cleaning protocols whereby each vehicle is thoroughly cleaned every night after service using a disinfectant cleaner which is on the approved list for use against COVID-19 by Health Canada.”

The transit terminal will remain open with health unit approval, the spokesperson said.

Any transit rider who attended the Brantford Transit Terminal between the period of April 6th and April 12th who is concerned about a possible exposure or is experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing.