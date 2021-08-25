O'Toole unveils mental health action plan

Conservative Leader Erie O’Toole used a campaign stop in Brant County on Wednesday morning to unveil a mental health action plan.

“As a country, we need to recognize that mental health is health,” O’Toole said in prepared remarks ahead of his visit to Amani Acres on Jerseyville Road. “We have tremendous work to do to end the stigma and build more integrated mental health care systems across the country. Only Canada’s Conservatives have a plan to secure the mental health of Canadians.”

To help those struggling with mental health, O’Toole said a Conservative government will:

Boost health transfers to the provinces to six per cent annually, doubling the Liberal commitment and representing $60 billion more health care dollars over the next 10 years.

Work with the provinces to invest in mental health with the goal of providing enough funding through health transfers for an additional million Canadians to receive mental health treatment every year and cut the waitlists for help.

Encourage employers to add mental health coverage to the employee benefit plans or boost their coverage by offering a tax credit for 25 per cent of the cost of additional mental health coverage for the first three years.

Provide $150 million over three years in grants to non-profits and charities delivering mental health and wellness programming.

Create a nationwide three-digit suicide prevention hotline.

Make the single largest investment in Canadian history for mental health supports for Indigenous people by providing $1 billion over five years to boost funding for Indigenous mental health and drug treatment programs, including providing culturally appropriate supports.

Amani Acres uses horses in providing counselling for anxiety, grief, depression and other issues.