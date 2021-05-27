





Article content jpg, BR Tainted drugs and the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to a spate of opioid-related deaths in Brantford this year, local sources says. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Opioid crisis continues through pandemic Back to video According to figures compiled by the Brant County Health Unit, from Jan. 1 to April 30, there were 15 suspected opioid-related deaths in the city and 54 suspected opioid overdoses. The city is on pace to match or exceed the 39 confirmed or suspected opioid overdose deaths in 2020 and 41 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2019, noted Randy Roberts, founder of the Brantford Substance Abusers Network, an advocacy group. “It’s COVID-19,” said Roberts. “It’s affecting everyone, people are feeling even more isolated and desperate. “A lot of the drugs coming in are tainted, with other opioids or barbiturates and sometimes people don’t really know what they’re getting.” Homelessness is also a contributing factor, said Roberts, adding that the city needs a drop-in centre for its homeless population.

Article content The health unit figures for this year include three suspected overdose deaths on a single weekend in February. Not included is the suspected overdose death of a 27-year-old man found in Victoria Park on May 16. Roberts and others contacted by The Expositor said fentanyl mixed with barbiturates may cause users to fall asleep and never wake up. He has long advocated for a safe drug consumption site city. He said a strategy to ensure drugs aren’t tainted also would help prevent overdose fatalities. Roberts is critical of a security team posted downtown by the city as part of pilot project to help curb nuisance and petty crime in and around the core. He said the security team is pushing people out of back alleys into public parks and areas bordering the city’s core. He said the city should bring back a downtown outreach team to help connect substance users and the homeless to services they need. The team, which included a nurse practitioner, concurrent disorders clinician, peer support worker and outreach co-ordinator. was a one-year pilot project initiated by the city with $280,000 from its casino reserves. The project last June 30. City officials defended the work of the security team, pointing out it does a lot more than patrol the downtown. “The security team also conducts wellness checks on and off city properties and have intervened to help individuals experiencing medical distress, including administering nalxone that, in effect, prevented potential opioid overdose fatalities,” said Heather Carvalho, Brantford’s acting manager of communications and community engagement. “If and when required, the team also provides individuals with contact information regarding immediate community supports in place to provide assistance.”

Article content Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the spotlight over the past 15 months, while the opioid epidemic has raged in the background in communities across Ontario. “It pains me deeply to learn of any loss of life of one of our citizens, especially in cases where it could have been prevented,” Davis said. The mayor said a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to deal with the opioid problem. He said an outreach team operated by St. Leonard’s Community Services soon will be working in the downtown. And co-ordinator has been hired for the Brantford-Brant Community Drug Strategy co-ordinator through the Brant County Heath Unit. The position had been vacant and is vital to the success of the strategy, David said. The drug strategy, implemented in 2017 following a rash of fatal overdoses in the city, includes a focus on education and prevention, as well as harm reduction. “I’ve learned a lot this past year about the extraordinary, monumental effort it takes to ensure people in our community are healthy and safe,” Davis said. “It takes a collaborative, dedicated team made up of emergency services, public health agencies, community support groups and the city, all working together to achieve a common goal.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall OPIOID OVERDOSE DEATHS, 2020 Brant : 39 (41 in 2019) Chatham-Kent : 15 (6 in 2019) Grey Bruce : 24 (16 in 2019) Haldimand-Norfolk : 20 (11 in 2019) Huron Perth : 8 (1 in 2019) Lambton : 40 (21 in 2019) Middlesex-London : 101 (60 in 2019) Southwestern (covers Oxford and Elgin counties): 26 (17 in 2019) Source: Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario

