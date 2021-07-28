Ontario recognizes health unit for vaccine rollout excellence

The Ontario government is recognizing the Brant County Health Unit for excellence in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma on Wednesday afternoon presented certificates of appreciation to Dr. Malcolm Lock, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, and Jo Ann Tober, the health unit’s CEO.

“I’m here to publicly acknowledge the Brant County Health Unit for their professionalism, dedication and tireless work during this pandemic,” Bouma said outside the health unit’s Terrace Hill Street office.

The MPP said that, several months ago, Premier Doug Ford had noted the good job being done by the health unit.

“The premier called me one day at the office and said he had been looking through the numbers and the Brant County Health Unit was doing a stunning job,” Bouma said in an interview..

“He said the agency was consistently in the first or second spot in the province for getting vaccines to people.

“They have done a phenomenal job and we wanted to commend them.”

Bouma said the health unit set up a dedicated liaison that worked with his office to deal with people’s concerns and help streamline the system.

“The consistent public accolades were not a ‘one off’ but a near daily occurrence.”

Health unit spokesperson Ryan Spiteri said those who work at and partner with the health unit are grateful to be recognized.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly and sacrificed a great deal over the past 18 months in the service of our community and to have those efforts recognized by MPP Bouma and the premier is definitely uplifting for us.”