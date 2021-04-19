Ontario backs away from new police powers to enforce pandemic laws

After numerous police services across Ontario – including Brantford and Six Nations – said they would not use new powers announced Friday as part of measures to slow the spread of COVID 19, the province walked back the order.

Officers will no longer have the right to stop any pedestrian or driver to ask why they’re out or request their home address, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a written statement on Saturday evening.

Instead, she said, police only will be able to stop people who they have reason to believe are participating in an “organized public event or social gathering.”

Brantford police said in an earlier statement that they would not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops.

“Our pandemic enforcement initiatives will continue to be both complaint-driven or proactive, with the goal of compliance,” said the statement.

Six Nations police also said they wouldn’t use the new powers.