Officer cleared of wrongdoing in April standoff
A Guelph police officer who fired two rounds of a non-lethal anti-riot weapon at a man holding a sword during an April standoff on Grey Street has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Joseph Martino, director of the province’s Special Investigations Unit, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to charge the officer in connection with the incident.
“In the circumstances, I am satisfied that the officer was attempting to lawfully take the complainant into custody at the time he fired his weapon,” Martino said in his decision released Tuesday. “I am also satisfied that the force used by the officer, namely, the two ARWEN (anti-riot weapon) discharges, was not excessive.
“The complainant was in the possession of a weapon capable of inflicting grievous bodily harm and death.”
As well, the complainant had threatened the lives of officers and kept them at bay over the previous two days, said Martino, noting that it didn’t appear the police acted precipitously in breaking open the door in a failed attempt to take the man into custody.
“Having warned him that force would be brought to bear if he got too close to the officers, I am unable to characterize as unreasonable the officer’s decision to neutralize the complainant from a distance by deploying his weapon,” Martino said.
Martino’s decision as well as a narrative of the incident can be found at: www.siu.on.ca/en/directors_report_details.php?drid=1483 .
The four-day standoff began at about 1 p.m on April 4 when the man, brandishing a sword, approached paramedics on Grey Street.
Police were called and officers confronted the man who, at that time, was on the driveway of his home.
According to the SIU report, the man, while holding a sword in his right hand, was agitated, spoke incoherently and threatened to kill the officers.
There were incidents between the man and police during the standoff involving multiple police services and the use of the anti-riot weapon, the SIU said.
The Guelph police tactical squad, including the officer who fired two rounds at the complainant, arrived April 5. The officer got a detailed report of the situation.
At about 1 a.m. on April 6, the officers, after trying and failing to communicate with the man through a locked door, decided to force it open.
A distraction device was thrown into the home through a rear window and an officer used a ram to force open the front door, the SIU said.
The man was seen by the rear of the house near a bathroom. He paced back and forth, carried a large sword and was speaking but making no sense, according to SIU.
At one point, the SIU said the man started to move toward the open doorway.
“The officers by the front door told the complainant to stop and warned that force would be used against him if he crossed a certain threshold,” the SIU report says.
The complainant continued past the threshold and was shot twice by an officer using the anti-riot weapon. One round hit the complainant in the abdomen and the other impacted his backside. Neither round dislodged the sword from the man’s hand but stopped his forward progress. The man then retreated to the bathroom.
The Guelph officers abandoned their attempt to take the man into custody and set up a containment for the rest of the night. They were relieved by Brantford police later that morning.
The standoff ended at about 4 p.m. April 7 with the complainant being taken to hospital.
The SIU is a civilian law enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury, the discharge of a firearm at a person or an allegation of sexual assault.
