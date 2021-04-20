Off-road vehicle operators charged

Article content

Brant OPP said they conducted all-terrain vehicle patrols on April 17 in response to ongoing public complaints.

Officers stopped several all-terrain vehicle riders and laid six charges and issued multiple warnings under the Trespass to Property Act, Brant Const. Conrad Vitalis OPP said.

All-terrain or off-road vehicles, such as dirt bikes, snowmobiles and go-carts, are prohibited from travelling on roadways in Brant County.

Vitalis said riders must have permission from property owners to be on private property and could face mischief charges if their actions cause damage.

Off-road vehicle stolen

Brant OPP say an off-road vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours of April 16 from an outbuilding on a Drumbo Road property.

The a 2012 Can-Am Commander 1000 XT with a camouflage paint scheme and a double gun rack and snorkel kit.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to all the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.