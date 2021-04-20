Off-road vehicle operators charged
Brant OPP said they conducted all-terrain vehicle patrols on April 17 in response to ongoing public complaints.
Officers stopped several all-terrain vehicle riders and laid six charges and issued multiple warnings under the Trespass to Property Act, Brant Const. Conrad Vitalis OPP said.
All-terrain or off-road vehicles, such as dirt bikes, snowmobiles and go-carts, are prohibited from travelling on roadways in Brant County.
Vitalis said riders must have permission from property owners to be on private property and could face mischief charges if their actions cause damage.
Off-road vehicle stolen
Brant OPP say an off-road vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours of April 16 from an outbuilding on a Drumbo Road property.
The a 2012 Can-Am Commander 1000 XT with a camouflage paint scheme and a double gun rack and snorkel kit.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to all the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Asleep at the wheel
A 52-year-old Hamilton man faces an impaired driving charge after Brant OPP discovered a man asleep at the wheel of a vehicle stopped at a County Road 18 address at about 5:20 p.m. on April 18. The man was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired – alcohol and drugs.
Almost double the speed limit
A 37-year-old Norfolk County man is facing charges after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. on April 17 on Maple Avenue South.
Police said the vehicle was travelling at about 150 km-h in a posted 80 km-h zone.
The man is charged with racing a motor vehicle – excessive speed, speeding 50 or more kilometres per hour over the speed limit and disobey a stop sign – fail to stop.
The man’s vehicle was impounded at the roadside and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.
Officer bitten
A 34-year-old Ohsweken man is facing charges after Six Nations police responded to a report of possible impaired driver at a gas station on Fourth Line road just before 5:30 p.m. on April 16.
Police said the they used cruisers to block the man’s vehicle, which was parked at the gas pumps. Both cruisers were damaged.
And one officer was bitten while trying to arrest the man.
The man is charged with assaulting a peace officer, dangerous driving, three counts each of mischief and operating a vehicle while prohibited, failing to comply with a release order, failing or refusing to comply with drug demand and possession of a break-In instrument.