Number of COVID-19 variant cases grows

Restricting close contact is more important than ever as variants of the coronavirus pop up in the community, Brant’s acting medical officer of health says.

Four additional variant cases have been identified in Brantford and Brant County in the past week, doubling to eight the number in the community, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said Wednesday during her weekly news conference.

“There has been no travel history for any of the eight local variant of concern cases thus far,” Urbantke said. “The majority of screened variant cases seen locally have been acquired from a source outside of Brant.

“That being said, guidance to only have close contact with those within your household remains more important now than ever.”

She said residents must ensure that transmission of the more contagious variants is kept as low as possible until a large segment of the population is vaccinated.

The Brant County Health Unit is awaiting information from Public Health Ontario to confirm the lineage of the variants, Urbantke said.