Number of COVID-19 variant cases grows
Restricting close contact is more important than ever as variants of the coronavirus pop up in the community, Brant’s acting medical officer of health says.
Four additional variant cases have been identified in Brantford and Brant County in the past week, doubling to eight the number in the community, Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke said Wednesday during her weekly news conference.
“There has been no travel history for any of the eight local variant of concern cases thus far,” Urbantke said. “The majority of screened variant cases seen locally have been acquired from a source outside of Brant.
“That being said, guidance to only have close contact with those within your household remains more important now than ever.”
She said residents must ensure that transmission of the more contagious variants is kept as low as possible until a large segment of the population is vaccinated.
The Brant County Health Unit is awaiting information from Public Health Ontario to confirm the lineage of the variants, Urbantke said.
Although it’s concerning to see variant cases start to appear at a higher rate, the doctor noted that it is expected given provincial trends.
Local indicators including the caseload puts Brantford-Brant in the high orange-restrict bordering on red-control of the province’s COVID-19 framework. Urbantke said she does not expect a move up or down from the orange-restrict level next week.
Meanwhile, the local vaccination rollout continues and Urbantke said upwards of 85 per cent of residents, aged 80 and older, will have received a vaccine by the end of the week. There are still limited appointment times available, which can be booked through the health unit’s website at www.bchu.org/ .
The health unit expects to open additional 80 and older clinics next week.
Urbantke noted that community health-care workers serving Indigenous populations and Indigenous adults over 18 are eligible for vaccination in phase one.
The health unit has reached out to agencies affiliated with Indigenous populations, including the Aboriginal Health Access Centre, and asked them to provide instructions to those who quality so they can be vaccinated at a health unit clinic.
In addition, those who qualify as adult recipients of chronic home-care can expected to be contacted to arrange for at-home vaccinations within the next couple of days, said Urbantke, adding that Brant-Brantford Paramedics will help the health unit administer the vaccines.
The health unit expects to move into phase two of the vaccination rollout plan, which includes adults aged 60 to 79, within the next two weeks.
“We understand residents are eager to receive vaccine, but we’d kindly ask that they refrain from calling the health unit to enquire when or if they will be eligible,” Urbantke said.
“Instead, we’d ask that all those enquiring about their eligibility continue to check our website, social media accounts, the province’s website or traditional media sources like the newspaper, for information about eligibility and prioritization.”
The province’s website is at covid-19.ontario.ca/getting-covid-19-vaccine-ontario#phase-2 .