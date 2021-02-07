Story of Undergound Railroad still largely untold, says author

Article content continued

Brown was a member of Second Baptist Church, which later became Park Baptist. He often wrote to friends and other former slaves.

Once the threat of arrest had passed, Brown began using his real name at the Cataract House.

Smardz Frost said Brown’s story of finding peace in Brantford was not shared by many African Canadians.

“It was not a welcoming place. One account in the paper showed Brantford tried to encourage its black population to leave and some of them did, going to Conestoga.”

But, there were highlights, too, including the growth of a well-established Black community in Cainsville, called Bunnell’s Landing.

The formerly enslaved residents began a school in the 1830s for their children.

“It wasn’t a school for Blacks and whites but, it was such a good school, white students were sent there by their parents,” said Smardz Frost.

Smardz Frost’s talk was called Finding Freedom on the Grand: Brantford’s Early African Canadian Community. Her book, I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land: A Lost Tale of the Underground Railroad, won the Governor-General’s non-fiction award in 2007 and was responsible for highlighting the story of Albert Jackson, who escaped slavery to settle in Canada where he then fought racism in the post office. His case was championed by Sir John A. Macdonald. Jackson’s grandson, Lawrence Jackson of Brantford, joined Smardz Frost for the author talk.

Smardz Frost, who has authored six books, is also an archaeologist. She said she became drawn to Canada’s Black history in 1985 after leading a dig in Toronto that turned out to be the home of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn, who escaped slavery in Kentucky and began Toronto’s first taxi business.