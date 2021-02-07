Story of Undergound Railroad still largely untold, says author

Susan Gamble
Feb 07, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
Karolyn Smardz Frost, a historian who lives in Nova Scotia, was the guest speaker at a Black History Month lecture held last week, discussing some known and little known stories from Brantford, including that of her friend, Brantford's Lawrence Jackson whose grandfather was the country's first Black postman. (Photo by Timothy Hudson)
A former slave living in Brantford played a role in the Underground Railroad, the network of secret routes and safe houses used by escaped African-American slaves fleeing to Canada.

Stepney Brown lived on George Street in 1847, says Canadian historian Karolyn Smardz Frost, who was featured this month in the Brantford Public Library’s Thursday Night Author Talks series, coinciding with Black History Month.

She said records show Brown worked at the Cataract House hotel in Niagara Falls, N.Y., serving the white clientele for excellent tips and, at the same time, running an efficient “station” of the Underground Railroad.

Since Brown couldn’t use his own name in the U.S., for fear of being arrested, he used an alias, James A. Wakinshaw.

“He used the name of a man who existed – a Scottish-born merchant living in Brantford,” said Smardz Frost. “So, I think, because Stepney Brown used a very specific name, James Wakinshaw knew Stepney and was probably an abolitionist.”

Brown was a member of Second Baptist Church, which later became Park Baptist. He often wrote to friends and other former slaves.

Once the threat of arrest had passed, Brown began using his real name at the Cataract House.

Smardz Frost said Brown’s story of finding peace in Brantford was not shared by many African Canadians.

“It was not a welcoming place. One account in the paper showed Brantford tried to encourage its black population to leave and some of them did, going to Conestoga.”

But, there were highlights, too,  including the growth of a well-established Black community in Cainsville, called Bunnell’s Landing.

The formerly enslaved residents began a school in the 1830s for their children.

“It wasn’t a school for Blacks and whites but, it was such a good school, white students were sent there by their parents,” said Smardz Frost.

Smardz Frost’s talk was called Finding Freedom on the Grand: Brantford’s Early African Canadian Community. Her book, I’ve Got a Home in Glory Land: A Lost Tale of the Underground Railroad, won the Governor-General’s non-fiction award in 2007 and was responsible for highlighting the story of Albert Jackson, who escaped slavery to settle in Canada where he then fought racism in the post office. His case was championed by Sir John A. Macdonald. Jackson’s grandson, Lawrence Jackson of Brantford, joined Smardz Frost for the author talk.

Smardz Frost, who has authored six books, is also an archaeologist. She said she became drawn to Canada’s Black history in 1985 after leading a dig in Toronto that turned out to be the home of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn, who escaped slavery in Kentucky and began Toronto’s first taxi business.

“That dig changed my life.”

Smardz Frost said her research brought her close with Brantford’s Jackson family.

“There’s still so much work to be done documenting this history. About 35,000 came to Canada on the Underground Railway but we know maybe 600 of their stories. There’s so much yet to be collected.”

Smardz Frost suggests that anyone with documentation or letters involving Black history try to share the items with the local museum and historical society since “that is where people will look for them” and then consider the Ontario Archives which has several important collections for Black history.

City council has officially declared February Black History Month in Brantford. Throughout the month, the city says it will highlight local Black-owned businesses and organizations. The campaign, also will focus on Black history in Brantford dating back to 1784, when the city’s namesake Joseph Brant brought enslaved “freedom seekers” to the Grand River Valley from upper N.Y. State, the city said.

“Black History Month is an opportunity for the City of Branford to recognize, with gratitude, the past and present contributions that African Canadians make to our quality of life”, said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. “People of African descent have been a fundamental part of Brantford’s rich history and have greatly contributed to the cultural, economic, political and social development of our city. Throughout February, I look forward to (virtually) interviewing a number of local African Canadians who make a difference in our community.”

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble