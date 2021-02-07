Article content
A former slave living in Brantford played a role in the Underground Railroad, the network of secret routes and safe houses used by escaped African-American slaves fleeing to Canada.
Stepney Brown lived on George Street in 1847, says Canadian historian Karolyn Smardz Frost, who was featured this month in the Brantford Public Library’s Thursday Night Author Talks series, coinciding with Black History Month.
Story of Undergound Railroad still largely untold, says author
She said records show Brown worked at the Cataract House hotel in Niagara Falls, N.Y., serving the white clientele for excellent tips and, at the same time, running an efficient “station” of the Underground Railroad.
Since Brown couldn’t use his own name in the U.S., for fear of being arrested, he used an alias, James A. Wakinshaw.
“He used the name of a man who existed – a Scottish-born merchant living in Brantford,” said Smardz Frost. “So, I think, because Stepney Brown used a very specific name, James Wakinshaw knew Stepney and was probably an abolitionist.”