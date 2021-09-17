Voters in Brantford-Brant will elect a new MP on Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Are you ready to vote? Back to video

Candidates seeking to represent Brantford-Brant in the next Parliament are: Conservative Larry Brock; Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Liberal Alison Macdonald; Adrienne Roberts, of the NDP; Cole Squire of the People’s Party of Canada; and independents John (The Engineer) Turmel and Leslie Bory.

They are seeking to replace longtime Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who did not seek re-election after representing the riding since 2008.

If advance polls are an indication, election day will be busy.

Elections Canada said 20,570 voters turned out in Brantford-Brant in early polls that ran from Sept. 10 to 13. That’s 48 per cent increase from the 2019 federal election, when 13,938 voted at early polls.

Ballots cast at advance polls will be counted when polls close Monday, said Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier.

But mail-in ballots will start to be counted on Tuesday, he said.

“On election night, we will post on our website the results for both advance polls and voting on election day but what won’t be there is the mail-in ballots.”

Grenier said a mail-in ballot can’t be opened until it goes through a verification process to ensure the voter didn’t also vote in person. With a surge in demand for mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, it may take up to two days to count them, said Grenier.

In Brantford-Brant, 3,120 mail-in voting kits were issued to people in the riding who wanted to use the mail-in option. Another 484 kits went to electors who are currently living outside the riding in Canada and 101 more to those living outside of Canada.