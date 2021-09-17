Are you ready to vote?
Voters in Brantford-Brant will elect a new MP on Monday.
Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
Are you ready to vote?
Candidates seeking to represent Brantford-Brant in the next Parliament are: Conservative Larry Brock; Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Liberal Alison Macdonald; Adrienne Roberts, of the NDP; Cole Squire of the People’s Party of Canada; and independents John (The Engineer) Turmel and Leslie Bory.
They are seeking to replace longtime Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who did not seek re-election after representing the riding since 2008.
If advance polls are an indication, election day will be busy.
Elections Canada said 20,570 voters turned out in Brantford-Brant in early polls that ran from Sept. 10 to 13. That’s 48 per cent increase from the 2019 federal election, when 13,938 voted at early polls.
Ballots cast at advance polls will be counted when polls close Monday, said Elections Canada spokesperson Rejean Grenier.
But mail-in ballots will start to be counted on Tuesday, he said.
“On election night, we will post on our website the results for both advance polls and voting on election day but what won’t be there is the mail-in ballots.”
Grenier said a mail-in ballot can’t be opened until it goes through a verification process to ensure the voter didn’t also vote in person. With a surge in demand for mail-in ballots due to the pandemic, it may take up to two days to count them, said Grenier.
In Brantford-Brant, 3,120 mail-in voting kits were issued to people in the riding who wanted to use the mail-in option. Another 484 kits went to electors who are currently living outside the riding in Canada and 101 more to those living outside of Canada.
By mid-Friday, Elections Canada said it had received 63 per cent of all those mail-in ballots.
Across Canada, 1.25 million people requested mail-in ballots and 811, 235 have been returned.
Grenier said that, for it to be counted, a mail-in ballot must be in the hands of Election Canada by the end of voting on Monday.
“It might arrive if you post it in the mail but, I would suggest anyone with a mail-in ballot bring it back personally or send it with a trusted friend or relative.”
He said the envelope must be sealed in order to be accepted and most polling stations will have a a special place to drop off the envelopes.
Locations of this area’s 29 polling stations and about 200 polls are on voter information cards which were mailed out. Anyone who didn’t receive a card can check where to go by calling the local riding office at 1-866-238-4181 or by searching at www.elections.ca.
Electoral redistribution in 2012 moved some residents of Brant County out of Brantford-Brant and into the neighbouring ridings of Cambridge and Oxford.
Brant residents who live north of Paris Plains Church Road, Scenic Drive and Howell Road will vote in the Cambridge riding.
They have five candidates to choose from. Michele Braniff, of the Greens, Connie Cody, of the Conservatives, Lorne Bruce, of the NDP and Maggie Segounis, of the People’s Party, will try to unseat incumbent Bryan May, of the Liberals. May has represented the Cambridge riding since 2015.
The Cambridge riding covers 373 square kilometres and has 80,596 voters, according to Elections Canada.
And Brant residents living west of Etonia and East Quarter Townline roads will cast ballots in Oxford.
The riding covers, 2,384 square kilometres and has 95,352 voters. It also includes Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Ingersoll, part of Perth East, Norwich, Zorra, South-West Oxford, Blandford-Blenheim and East Zorra-Tavistock.
There, Conservative Dave MacKenzie is seeking re-election. He is being challenged by Wendy Martin for the People’s Party, Elizabeth Quinto for the Liberals, Bob Reid for the Green Party and Allen Scott for the Christian Heritage Party.
Our coverage
The Expositor will have full election coverage online Monday night and throughout Tuesday at brantfordexpositor.ca, with full analysis in Wednesday’s print edition. The late polling hours and our print deadline mean coverage in Tuesday’s newspaper will be limited.
How to vote
Polls open Monday at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. If you haven’t received a voter card in the mail telling you where to vote, contact Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868 or the local returning office at 1-866-238-4181. The office is at 150 Savannah Oaks Dr.
You can check online if you’re registered to vote through Elections Canada at elections.ca
To vote, take your voter card and ID to prove who you are and where you live. In most cases, a driver’s licence covers you off. More information can be found on Elections Canada’s website.
