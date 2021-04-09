No salary spikes for OPP, Crown

Article content

There were 52 members of the Brant OPP on last year’s so-called Sunshine List – almost the same number as four years ago.

Topping the list was Insp. Lisa Anderson, Brant OPP commander, who earned $175,926, followed by unit commander Angela Ferguson, who made $147,658.

Here are salaries for team leaders: Andrew Nicholson, $154,218; James Turner, $140,713; Craig Yohnicki, $136,242; and Bryan Pottruff, $133,442.

Rounding out the top 10 earners at the Brant OPP were: constables Trevor Wolski, $142,047; Jeffrey Dietz, $135,725; and Kevin Potter, $132,314; and supervisor, Lisa Lambert, $131,367.

“There was no big change in the list this year,” said OPP spokesperson Const. Conrad Vitalis.

“We’re still carrying roughly the same number of officers and I believe the workload was comparable.”

Vitalis said the OPP asks a lot of its officers, who put in long hours.

“They (must) be at the service of the community and help maintain public safety. Wages must be at a level that will attract qualified candidates and retain experienced officers.”