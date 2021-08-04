No new local cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.

The health unit, in its daily update, also said no one was in hospital receiving treatment for the virus. The Brant Community Healthcare System however, reported one person with COVID-19 in Brantford General Hospital. The health unit and healthcare system figures differ because of different reporting times.

There are seven active cases of the virus in Brantford and Brant.

The number of confirmed cases in the two communities stands at 3,446 since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,419 have been resolved.

Twenty people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of the pandemic.

An outbreak declared July 27 at a manufacturing facility where four people tested positive is continuing.

Meanwhile, the number of local people who have received both doses of vaccine is nearing 96,000.

Figures provided by the health show that, as of Wednesday, 95,973 people had received both doses of vaccine and 199,787 people had received their first doses.

The health unit is continuing to operate walk-in vaccine clinics in the community. For a list of dates, times and locations of the mobile clinics visit www.bchu.org .

