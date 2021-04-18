Article content

Ten minutes after staff members at Massage Addict at 185 King George Rd. turned off the lights Saturday and left the office, a car crashed through the front of the building leaving a gaping hole.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” said a shaken Joanne Patak, who owns and operates the clinic with her registered massage therapist husband, Scott Patak.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No injuries as car crashes through business Back to video

“Most of the car was in the clinic and went in so far it hit one of our treatment rooms. A half hour earlier, there was a massage therapist in that room with a customer.”

The accident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Brantford police could provide no further information on the weekend.

The clinic is exempt from the new provincial shutdown because it is considered an essential business, providing massage, chiropractic and acupuncture treatments that help people dealing with acute pain, stress or anxiety.

Patak said she and other staff members hurried back to the clinic to retrieve files, equipment and personal items before the place was boarded up. Most appointments will be rescheduled to Massage Addict’s second location in the Sobey’s plaza in West Brant.