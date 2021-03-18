Ninth driving prohibition for city man

Article content

A Brantford man man caught behind the wheel despite eight previous driving prohibitions was sentenced to time he had already served in jail.

Daryl Harold French, 44, was arrested on April 19, 2019, while driving without insurance.

He pleaded guilty to one count of operating a conveyance while suspended.

While in Ontario Court, French cleared up several older charges.

In August 2018, he used a false cheque and, impersonating another man, defrauded a bank. When arrested, he had other cheques.

He pleaded guilty to personate with intent to commit a crime and possession of stolen property.

A few days earlier, he tried the same trick at a different bank. He again pleaded guilty to personate with intent.

Earlier, French pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal substance.

He had previously been charged with numerous firearm offences but those were withdrawn last April.

Justice Gethin Edward sentenced him to time he had already served, calculated at nine months in jail and ordered him placed on another three-year driving prohibition.