Nine new local cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday nine new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

The new positive tests bring to 71 the number of active cases of the virus in Brantford-Brant.

Six people are receiving treatment in Brantford General Hospital.

In total, 1,280 people in Brantford-Brant have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March. Of those, 1,203 cases have been resolved.

Locally, six people have died due to COVID-19

Vaccinations began in Brantford-Brant just over a week ago. So far, 2,552 shots have been administered.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in Branford.

One is at Stedman Community Hospice, where five staff members and one resident tested positive, and the other at Fox Ridge Care Community long-term care home, where two staff members tested positive.

As of Thursday morning, 63,159 test had been administered locally, with most – 59,084 – performed at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre and the balance conducted at long-term care, retirement, group homes and other congregate settings.

Meanwhile, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory reported four new positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

There have been 137 cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations since the start of the pandemic and as of Thursday, there were 11 active cases of the virus. One person has died as a result of COVID-19.

Of the 137 total cases, 125 have been resolved.