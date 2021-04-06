Nine health centre employees on provincial Sunshine List

Vincent Ball
Vincent Ball
Apr 06, 2021
Since 2014, the Grand River Community Health Centre in Brantford has provided medical care and advice to farm workers at drop-in clinics in Brantford and Simcoe. Expositor file photo
The Grand River Community Health Centre has nine employees on the so-called Sunshine List for 2020.

At the top of the list paid $100,000 or more is Dr. Shannon Hilsden, a physician, who earned $297,763 last year. Another physician, Dr. Matthew Kennedy was paid $263,363, while Peter Szota, the centre’s executive director, earned $156,023 in 2020.

Five nurse practioners are on the list. They are: Chris Savard, $126,472; Megan Raudnask, $122,819; Tina Ippolito, $122,492; Bryan Szucs, 119,263; and Kelly Kokus, $115,391.

Mary Janet Noble, a director at the centre, was paid $111,336 in 2020.

Seven employees were on the list for 2019 and 2018.

The complete list of those who earned $100,000 or more in 2020 across Ontario can be viewed at: www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure-2020-all-sectors-and-seconded-employees .

