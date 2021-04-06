Nine health centre employees on provincial Sunshine List

Article content

The Grand River Community Health Centre has nine employees on the so-called Sunshine List for 2020.

At the top of the list paid $100,000 or more is Dr. Shannon Hilsden, a physician, who earned $297,763 last year. Another physician, Dr. Matthew Kennedy was paid $263,363, while Peter Szota, the centre’s executive director, earned $156,023 in 2020.

Five nurse practioners are on the list. They are: Chris Savard, $126,472; Megan Raudnask, $122,819; Tina Ippolito, $122,492; Bryan Szucs, 119,263; and Kelly Kokus, $115,391.

Mary Janet Noble, a director at the centre, was paid $111,336 in 2020.

Seven employees were on the list for 2019 and 2018.

The complete list of those who earned $100,000 or more in 2020 across Ontario can be viewed at: www.ontario.ca/page/public-sector-salary-disclosure-2020-all-sectors-and-seconded-employees .

