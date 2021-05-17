Newly painted Pride crosswalk in Paris damaged
Brant OPP say they got a report Saturday that the rainbow-coloured crosswalk on Grand River Street North, between Mechanic and William streets, in downtown Paris, was damaged with tire marks.
The crosswalk was unveiled on May 13.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.