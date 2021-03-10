Superior Court judge transferred to Brantford
Justice David Broad has been transferred to Ontario Superior Court in Brantford, the federal Department of Justice has announced.
Broad, a London lawyer who was appointed to the bench at the end of 2010, had been sitting in Kitchener.
His transfer fills a gap after Justice R. John Harper retired at the end of 2018 but continued to work part-time.
Board is no stranger to the Brantford court, having presided over several local high-profile cases, including the murder trial of Kent Owen Hill, who was convicted of killing his pregnant former girlfriend, a recent sexual assault trial and the civil case of Julie Craven in a fight over her dead husband’s estate after Andrew Osidacz killed their son and was shot by police.
