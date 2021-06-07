New president seeks to raise profile of Police Association of Ontario

Mark Baxter says he plans to speak out on public safety issues in his new role as president of the Police Association of Ontario.

“The general public doesn’t know enough about the association or what we do,” Baxter, 39, who is president of the Brantford Police Association, said in an interview. “We are the unified voice of policing in Ontario and, through our advocacy efforts, we positively impact public safety in cities and towns throughout the province.

“I’m looking to increase the presence of our association in the mainstream media.”

Baxter was elected June 3 to a three-year term at the provincial association’s annual general meeting.

The association represents more than 28,000 police officers and civilian police employees from 46 member associations.

Under his watch, Baxter said the association also will continue to seek to build bridges with members of the province’s diverse communities, including Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ+ people.