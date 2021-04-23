New Paris park should be completed this year
A new park in the Pinehurst subdivision of Paris should be open later this year.
County councillors, at an administration and operations committee meeting, voted in favour of issuing a tender for the park to be built on Hartley Avenue. Their decision is expected to be approved when county council meets Tuesday.
Once a contractor is selected, construction of the park should be finished in 2021. A name for the park has yet to be determined.
“The pathways in the park will be paved and concrete ramps will be put in the areas leading into the the playground areas,” Kathy Ballantyne, Brant’s director of parks and facilities.
She noted that all services in the park will be accessible and an accessible parking spot also will be available.
The park will include three pickleball courts, junior and senior playground areas, a basketball court, outdoor ping pong table, community shed, outdoor fitness equipment, community gathering area and a walking loop on the 1.25-hectare (3.1-acre) site.
Council has set aside $280,000 in its capital budget for construction.
The park design is based on input from Paris District High School students and Brant Pickleball Club members, among others.
A plan for the park was developed in 2019. Tender documents were prepared but plans to for the park were delayed by the pandemic, grading issues and efforts to address parking concerns raised by the public, according to a staff report.
Plans were revised to move the pickleball courts to the westerly portion of the park, which will allow for on-street parking to be farther from residential and business areas.
A racquet sport that brings elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton together, pickleball is a growing sport in the county, councillors were told. The pickleball club usually attracts between 12 and 20 participants.
