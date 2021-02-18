New kitchen slated for Boys and Girls Club

Article content

Kids will have a lot more than a new kitchen when a $462,000 renovation project at the Boys and Girls Club of Brantford is finished later this year.

In addition to a safe place to hang out, their new kitchen will be a place where they can build new relationships and learn life skills, says executive director Deanna Searle.

“It’s a kitchen but we probably won’t be calling it that when it’s all done,” Searle said Thursday after federal and provincial funds were announced for the project.

“We’ll probably be calling it a teaching lab, a place where we can introduce them to new experiences and enhance their skills. They’ll also be able to explore future careers.”

She said the renovation will give children a better layout and design and replace the worn out, inefficient 30-year-old space they currently use at the Edge Street club.

Cabinets, counters, the floor and appliances will be upgraded to improve accessibility. The electrical system, the lighting and plumbing will also be upgraded.