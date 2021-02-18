New kitchen slated for Boys and Girls Club
Article content
Kids will have a lot more than a new kitchen when a $462,000 renovation project at the Boys and Girls Club of Brantford is finished later this year.
In addition to a safe place to hang out, their new kitchen will be a place where they can build new relationships and learn life skills, says executive director Deanna Searle.
New kitchen slated for Boys and Girls Club Back to video
“It’s a kitchen but we probably won’t be calling it that when it’s all done,” Searle said Thursday after federal and provincial funds were announced for the project.
“We’ll probably be calling it a teaching lab, a place where we can introduce them to new experiences and enhance their skills. They’ll also be able to explore future careers.”
She said the renovation will give children a better layout and design and replace the worn out, inefficient 30-year-old space they currently use at the Edge Street club.
Cabinets, counters, the floor and appliances will be upgraded to improve accessibility. The electrical system, the lighting and plumbing will also be upgraded.
Advertisement
Article content
The larger space also will allow the club to expand programming and community relationships. The club provides a range of programs to 1,400 young people each year.
The project was announced at a virtual news conference that included Searle, Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma, Brantford Boys and Girls’ Club president Keith Tollar and Owen Charters, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Canada.
The federal government is contributing $185,000 to the project, while the province is providing $154,000. The club is contributing $123,000.
Bouma called the club an integral part of the community that helps young people succeed.
“Community centres and clubs are at the heart of Canada’s towns and cities,” McKenna said. “Federal support to upgrade the Boys & Girls Club of Brantford’s facilities will enable this incredible organization to provide Brantford’s children and youth with a modern, inclusive place where they can play, learn new skills and hang out with friends.”
Charters thanked both levels of government.
“During the pandemic, our clubs have been on the frontlines tackling food insecurity and supporting their communities, many of which have been hit the hardest in terms of health and economic impacts,” he said.
“We applaud the federal and provincial governments for coming together to support this project which helps address food security now and gives young people the training and skills they need to create healthy habits.”
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall