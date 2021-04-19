





Article content A new forest is growing in the heart of a Brantford industrial park. An estimated 63,000 trees have been planted over the past several years on a 26.7-hectare (66-acre) parcel off Abbott Court, near the Highway 403 Garden Avenue exit. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New forest growing in industrial park Back to video “Just about everything you see here that’s waist high has been planted,” Brian Geerts said before listing the species of trees, including white pine, cedar and birch, that populate the site. Now working for the City of Cambridge, Geerts was employed by Brantford parks-recreation in 2011 when he and Chuck Beach were looking for a place to plant trees. They noticed the spot on a map of city. “We came out and walked the area,” said Beach, who has long been part of local Earth Week and Earth Day celebrations. “It was a cold,rainy day, and the undergrowth was up to our waist. “We learned a lot about the property and decided this would be a good place to plant.” The property had been farmed as far back as the 1850s. But part of the site had been purchased by the city in 1970 and the other part in 1990 for the Braneida Industrial Park.

Article content “Brian arranged a meeting with city representatives and we learned the property couldn’t be developed,” Beach recalled. “There were too many slopes, rolling hills and there are three creeks running through the property. “They gave us some parameters to work with and away we went.” They created the idea of a “New Forest in the City” and set a goal of planting 5,000 trees a year. Jim Berhalter, of Apotex Pharmachem Inc. in Brantford, is a co-founder of the Brant Tree Coalition. Employees at the West Brant company have been planting trees locally since 2005. “It began as an outreach program,” Berhalter said. “As a company, we’re involved in health care and we care about the environment and this was a way of contributing to the community. “We connected with Chuck and Brian and it just took off from there.” Berhalter recently joined Beach and Geerts for a walk through the forest. “I haven’t been here for a couple of years and it’s amazing to see how much it has changed,” Berhalter said. “The success rate of the planting is really remarkable and I’m really happy to see the diversity of the species and how they’ve been able to survive and grow.” For Beach, the success of the new forest is a testament to the community. “We’ve had thousands of people out here over the years, students, businesses, services clubs, they’ve all be here at one time or another,” he said. “We also had a lot of help from the city over the years. “We built paths through the forests and the city has continued to maintain them.”

Article content Beach noted that there are five kilometres of trails running through the property, which would be lost without the city’s help. The effort also got a boost from J.A. Cohoon Engineering, a Brantford company that undertook the building of several bridges. “What we’ve also discovered is that when you plant a forest, creatures will come back,” Beach said. “We have mammals, amphibians, reptiles and a large variety of birds. “We kept a couple areas as meadows and, every year, like clockwork, the tree swallows return for breeding.” Because of COVID-19, there are no big tree planting plans for this year’s Earth Day on Thursday. The global pandemic also scuttled last year’s plans. But a walk through the new forest provided Beach, Berhalter and Geerts with satisfaction of what can be accomplished when the community works together. “There’s no way we could have done this ourselves,” Beach said. “It’s a community project and just about everyone had a hand in making it a reality.” Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

