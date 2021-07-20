Article content

Brantford’s new city hall in the former Federal Building at 58 Dalhousie St. will open to the public on Aug. 16.

“I am excited this day has finally come and very proud of all the hard work of councillors and staff who have contributed to this historic and major undertaking,” Mayor Kevin Davis said Tuesday in a news release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New city hall to open to public Aug. 16 Back to video

“Among the many practical and economic benefits of the new location is the fact that we will continue the legacy of public service in this renowned and iconic building – a centrepiece in the heart of the city that will also be key to our ongoing efforts to further revitalize the city’s downtown.”