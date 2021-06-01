New charge in 2019 double homicide
Article content
A 22-year-old Toronto man was charged last month with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of a Brantford couple.
The charge was not announced by police but discovered in court documents.
New charge in 2019 double homicide Back to video
In addition to the murder charges, Thomy Baiz-Euesebio, or Baez-Euesebio, also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder from the events that unfolded on Park Road South on July 18, 2019.
Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn Van Every, 62, were shot just before 8 a.m. on that day by a balaclava-wearing gunman, who was seen on surveillance footage running up to the house and then, seconds later, running away and getting into a car.
The couple’s son, Roger Van Every, was also at the home where he was under a form of house arrest with his parents acting as his sureties. He had been arrested in a major drug raid in Jerseyville in June 2018.
The surveillance video showed there were two vehicles involved in the shooting. Police later recovered one, a black Chrysler 300.
Advertisement
Article content
Three other men already have been charged in the double killing.
The first arrest came eight months after the shooting in March 2020. Kareem Zedan, then 22, of Pickering, was arrested in Thunder Bay following a joint OPP and Brantford police investigation.
Then, in September, two men who were already in police custody, were charged with first-degree murder. They are Nathan Lloyd Emlyn Howes, then 30, of Brantford, and Malik Mbuyi, then 19, of Toronto.
Baiz-Euesebio was arrested on April 26.
Brantford police would not comment on why his arrest was not made public, referring comments to the OPP, which arrested Baiz-Euesebio.
The man is also charged with conspiring with Howes, Mbuyi, Zedan and three other men to kill Roger Van Every.
Baiz-Euesebio was also one of five people charged in March 2019 after police in Toronto raided a home near Keele Street and Finch Avenue and collected a large amount of guns and ammunition.
Baiz-Euesebio was charged with nine offences including possession of a firearm, ammunition and a crossbow while prohibited.
Five months after his parents were killed, Van Every, 37, and Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 23, from the Hamilton area, were each charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a triple shooting at the Galaxy Motel on Colborne Street in Brantford.
After a multi-day preliminary hearing, the two were committed for trial in the Superior Court of Justice.
That shooting left Brantford’s Jason David Kossatz, 42, dead after being shot in the head and two other Brantford men injured, one of them left “essentially a quadriplegic,” court was told.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble