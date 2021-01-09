New cases up, outbreaks & hospitalizations down

Article content

Friday’s statistics from the Brant County Health Unit reflected fewer local outbreaks but a continuing spike in new cases of COVID-19.

The agency added 26 new cases to the tally and removed two previous cases, one which belonged to another jurisdiction and will be counted there, and the other which was found to be a duplicate.

It brings the cumulative total of local cases to 1,106 with 161 known active cases right now.

Three fewer people were hospitalized locally on Friday, bringing the number down to five.

And the health unit declared over outbreaks at two manufacturing facilities that the public doesn’t access where four and eight people had tested positive.

An outbreak at Park Lane Terrace long-term care home in Paris was also declared over after having been kept to one staff member.

That leaves three long-term care homes in outbreak: John Noble, which has six staff and one resident infected; and Brierwood Gardens and Fox Ridge, both in Brantford, and each stable with just one staff member affected.