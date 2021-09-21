This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With a young, noisy and enthusiastic team gathered around a couple of laptop computers on election night, Roberts saw her leader, Jagmeet Singh, increase his Parliamentary seats and several key ridings turn orange.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NDP vote count edged up over 2019 tally Back to video

“I’m not surprised how things went nationally but I’m staying focused on all the gains we’re making in the NDP,” Roberts said as her late-night team snacked on pizza, wings and a brilliantly orange cake.

“I think people are seeing our message.”

In Brantford-Brant, Roberts edged up the vote count slightly to more than 21 percent of the vote, from what was polled during the 2019 election. That was when Sabrina Sawyer, in her first political run, polled just under 20 percent of the vote, which was down from 2015 when Marc Laferriere got nearly 25 percent of the vote.

Roberts said she and her team put in long days for the last five weeks.

“I’ve seen tens of thousands of doors in our city! But this wasn’t just about the election.”

Roberts said local NDPers are ever-active, doing food drives and connecting with people when there isn’t an election.

“So many of our team is in the community in different ways all the time. Everyone in this room has been involved in different forms of activism because our party is very people-oriented. We work for this community because we love it here and we’re all looking to make this community better.”

A long-time teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board, Roberts has been active in her union. She just finished two years at Tollgate Technological Institute as head of special education and currently serves as the vice-president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s bargaining unit.