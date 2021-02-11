NDP Leader calls for action to prevent vaccine queue-jumping
In light of recent reports of COVID-19 vaccine queue-jumping, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the provincial government needs better rules.
Horwath said stories about people not on the province’s priority list getting vaccinated are “hard to take.”
In Brantford, a complaint was lodged about five or six people who got vaccines administered at Amber Lea retirement home. The Brant County Health Unit confirmed a complaint was received that people potentially received the vaccine even though they “did not qualify” as part of Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout. A worker at the home said the queue-jumping was a “slap in the face” to the home’s residents and front-line health-care workers at a time when the province is short of vaccine. The complaint is being investigated by Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority.
“This rollout has been awful since Day 1 – slow and sloppy,” said Horwath.
She called on the government to provide clear rules and a plan for distributing leftover doses of the vaccines.
Horwath said that strategy should include:
• Mandating who can receive leftover doses, which would be updated regularly;
• A requirement that vaccine teams make a specific plan for leftover doses before each round of vaccinations;
• A plan to divide boxes into smaller batches, as recommended by the Science Advisory Table after that method limited leftover doses and wastage in Israel;
• And investigations and consequences for people who knowingly jump the queue.
“There has to be consequences,” said Horwath, adding that allegations of fraud should be turned over to the criminal justice system. Other deterrents could include fines or publication of names.
Horwath was critical of the retirement home authority.
“That authority hasn’t performed well over the years, regardless of COVID-19,” she said.
“They haven’t done a good job regulating the retirement home sector so to rely on them for something like this seems like a pretty weak-kneed response by the government.”
A spokesperson for the authority said it is gathering information about the Amber Lea complaint and will “take action” if there was a contravention of the Retirement Home Act. One of the criteria for licensing a home is that the licensee act with “honesty and integrity,” said the spokesperson.
The RHRA’s Phil Norris said it’s the Ministry of Health that’s responsible for the vaccination program but, penalties, orders and conditions can be punishments if a retirement home is found to have put residents at risk.
Horwath said she believes most Ontarians agree that the most vulnerable should be first in line for the vaccine.
“To see folks who are flouting all that and trying to jump ahead is pretty troubling.”
In addition to Amber Lea, concerns have been raised about vaccine distribution at the Villa Leonardo Gambin long-term care home in Vaughan and Stirling Park Retirement Community in Ottawa.
NDP deputy leader Sara Singh has written to retired general Rick Hillier, who is in charge of the vaccine rollout in Ontario, asking him to publicly investigate the allegations of vaccine misuse.
