NDP asks for investigation of COVID-19 vaccine queue-jumping

In Woodbridge, a grievance has been filed after a nurse was told to give vaccines to ineligible people and classify them as caregivers. The chair of the home’s board of directors confirmed the vaccines went to some who don’t work or live at the home, including himself.

“The limited supply of vaccines Ontario has received to date is jarring,” Singh wrote in her letter to Hillier.

“What is even more concerning is the possibility that individuals are jumping the queue and using vaccine for themselves instead of the seniors who desperately need them.”

A worker at Amber Lea, who asked not to be identified due to concerns about her job, said she and other front-line workers were upset after seeing the vaccine given to Amber Lea owner Dev Mundi and his wife, family members of a manager and at least one person unknown to staff.

“They were not getting leftover vaccine because they were already there at 11 a.m. when we were told to come in. And they don’t volunteer there.”

The worker said it was “a slap in the face” to front-line health-care workers and Amber Lea residents to see that behaviour at a time when the province is short of vaccine.

Mundi, who owns six retirement home properties in various Ontario cities, said last week that he was vaccinated in Brantford because he’s overseeing construction at the home that will eventually double the size of the facility.

But the Amber Lea worker said she’s never seen Mundi at the site and he would have no need to come into the facility which, like other retirement homes, is on lockdown.