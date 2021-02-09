Article content
The Ontario NDP is calling for a public investigation into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout after queue-jumping incidents at a Brantford retirement home and at a Woodbridge long-term care home.
Sara Singh, NDP deputy leader and opposition critic for long-term care, wrote a letter this week to retired general Rick Hillier, who’s in charge of the vaccine distribution for Ontario, pointing out cases of the vaccine going to those not yet eligible to receive it.
NDP asks for investigation of COVID-19 vaccine queue-jumping Back to video
“The entire strategy has been pretty slow and sloppy,” Singh said in an interview Tuesday.
“There’s a lot the public deserves to know. So our call is for a complete public investigation to look into who received these vaccines and find if other homes have been distributing them to their board members, friends and family.”
In Brantford, a complaint is being investigated by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority after a front-line worker told the Brant County Health Unit that the owner of Amber Lea Place, on St. Paul Avenue, and his wife, were vaccinated, along with some family members of the home’s manager.