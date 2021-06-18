





Article content The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead on Blue Lake Road in Brant County is listed for sale for $949,750. The Federated Women’s Institute of Canada decided put the national, provincial and county historical site up for sale at a May board meeting, Margaret Byl, the women’s institute president-elect, said Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. National historic site for sale Back to video The decision was made with “heavy heart,” said Byl, noting the women’s institute has owned and operated the homestead for 62 years. But faced with years of operating at a deficit, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, the board had no choice, she said. “I have a strong emotional attachment to the homestead,” Byl said. “I developed a lot of the programming that we offered there and it also serves as our headquarters. But we just can’t keep operating at a deficit year after year.” The homestead relies on fundraising events, including an annual Easter egg hunt that, during good weather, brought hundreds of people to the historic grounds. But the hunt has been hampered by bad weather in recent years and was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Article content It costs about $25,000 a year to operate the homestead, which is in need of maintenance, including a new roof. Byl said the the deficit is in the thousands of dollars each year. “It is our fervent hope that whomever purchases the property will respect the heritage of the homestead and be able to bring something with them to the community.” Byl said the women’s institute plans to create a virtual museum to preserve the heritage and history that have been part of the homestead and its collections. Byl thanked Brant County, the St. George Business Association, Brant Tourism and all of the volunteers who worked over the years to maintain the homestead. Many people have donated their time, money and energy, she noted. Brant Mayor David Bailey said municipal officials are aware of the potential sale. “We have been in contact with them (women’s institute) and have provided guidelines regarding the sale of a national heritage property,” Bailey said in a statement. “The county has offered support by the directing the homestead committee to various grant opportunities available to a heritage site.” Bailey was asked if the county would consider purchasing the homestead and allowing the women’s institute to operate in the same way that the municipality owns lawn bowling clubs in Paris and St. George. “At this time, there has been no official direction or discussion regarding the purchase of the property.” he said in the statement.

Article content Hunter Hoodless is credited as co-founder of the Women’s Institute, the Young Women’s Christian Association, the National Council of Women and the Victorian Order of Nurses. The homestead was built in 1832 by John Bray, a Loyalist and veteran of the War of 1812. David Hunter, Adelaide’s father, purchased the home in 1853, four years before her birth. The home remained in the Hunter family until 1906. It was purchased by the Federated Women’s Institute of Canada in 1959 and restored to appear as it would have during the time when Adelaide lived there. Hunter Hoodless, called “ one the most famous Canadian women, yet one of the most obscure,” by her biographer, was born on Feb. 27, 1857 and raised at the homestead in what was then an isolated farming area. Her public life began after she became a wife and mother. It was instigated by a tragic event: her fourth child died of what was then called a “ stomach complaint.” He had likely drank contaminated milk. Seeming to blame herself for this tragedy, Hunter Hoodless started a campaign to raise the level of education for girls and to put supports in place for women so that they could safeguard their families. She was a major force behind the formation of three faculties of Household Science and achieved national recognition in her 20 years of public life. She died in 1910. The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1995 Most of the furnishings in the home were donated by Women’s Institute members. The only original pieces were given to the homestead by Muriel Bostwick, granddaughter of Hunter Hoodless, who has since died. Adelaide now has no surviving direct descendants. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

